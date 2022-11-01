Authorities brace for major flooding as thunderstorms lash NSW overnight; issue five evacuation warnings

Highlights Several NSW towns are likely to be impacted as minor to major flooding is possible in inland rivers on Tuesday and Wednesday

Five evacuation warnings are in place across NSW

NSW SES responded to 48 flood rescues in the past 24 hours

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall lashed parts of New South Wales overnight, causing flash floods at several locations.





An evacuation warning was issued for residents at Tumut Caravan Park, parts of Adelong, Boorowa, near Muttama Creek in Cootamundra, and parts of Willow Bend early Tuesday.





The Bureau of Meteorology said major flooding is possible at Scone, Canowindra, and Gundagai and moderate flooding at Bathurst today afternoon.





Moderate flooding is occurring at Tumut.



Major flooding is expected at Nanami on Wednesday evening and at Forbes on Friday.





The bureau said heavy rainfall was no longer occurring over northeastern parts of NSW.





But issued a warning for damaging winds for several locations.



In the last 24 hours, NSW SES responded to 48 flood rescues, with 759 requests for assistance, and 42 storm-related requests ranging from fallen trees across roads, damaged roofs, yards and tiling on properties.





Authorities are searching for two men after their vehicle swept away into floodwaters near Boorowa late Monday.





Police were told a ute carrying four men attempted to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek, about 50km east of Boorowa, at 11.15 pm. The other two men managed to get out of the car.



On early Tuesday, residents at Boorowa were asked to evacuate due to fast-moving and dangerous flash flooding.





"Areas impacted need to evacuate now due to Boorowa Dam reaching Red Alert. Boorowa Dam is spilling increasing levels of the Boorowa River," NSW SES said.





Affected residents can seek shelter at Boorowa Showground.



Residents at Tumut Caravan Park have been asked to evacuate as rainfall over the past several days and weeks has caused renewed flooding along the Murrumbidgee River and its tributaries.





Residents living near Muttama Creek in Cootamundra have been asked to evacuate and seek shelter at Showground or Rugby Club.





An evacuation warning is in place for houses within the cross streets for Snowy Mountain Highway and Batlow Road.





Residents on Tumut and Selwyn Streets in Adelong have been asked to evacuate due to rapidly rising flood water and flash flooding.





Several 'Watch and Act' warnings are in place across the state.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



