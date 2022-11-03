Forbes residents prepare for 'record-breaking blue-sky floods'

New South Wales State Emergency Service expects floods to break a 70-year high record in Forbes on Friday.





Residents in this Central West NSW town have been asked to evacuate before 4 pm today.





The Bureau of Meteorology said the Lachlan river at Forbes Iron Bridge may cross the major flood level (10.55 metres) today and 10.8 m on Friday - similar to the June 1952 flood.



NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said Forbes has not seen flooding to this extent in recent times.





"What we're seeing in areas like Forbes is referred to as blue-sky floods," Assistant Commissioner Hogan said.





"Even when the rain has stopped falling, water is continuing to move downstream through various catchments, creating issues with river rises and renewed flood peaks."



NSW SES issued new evacuation warnings for North Wagga (inside the levee), Gumly Gumly and parts of North Gunnedah on Wednesday evening.





Residents in North Wagga inside the levee and Gumly Gumly have been asked to leave before 8 am Friday.





The bureau expects the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Wagga to peak near the major flood level (9.60 m) Friday afternoon.





An evacuation warning remains current for Alice Edwards Village in Bourke as the Darling River will likely reach around 13.20 m during the second week of November (8 -11 Nov) with major flooding.





The river may cross the 13.8 m mark in the third week and isolate the village for 10 days.



NSW SES responded to 547 requests for assistance and 27 flood rescues in Cowra, Tamworth, Albury, Gundagai, Forbes and Gunnedah in the last 24 hours (to 3 pm Wednesday, 2 November).





It received more than ten thousand requests for assistance since this flood event began in September.





In Victoria, the evacuation warning - not safe to return - remains current for Echuca and Echuca Village.





The Murray River at Echuca is likely to remain above the major flood level (94.40 metres) until next week.



Weatherzone , a commercial weather information provider, said parts of Queensland and NSW experienced their coldest November morning on Thursday in decades as a powerful cold front moved across southeast Australia.





For instance, Penrith in Sydney's west reported a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius this morning - its lowest November temperature since 1995.





Tamworth Airport recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius - its lowest November morning temperature since 1957.





Weatherzone said Australia's official tropical cyclone season (November to April) has begun.





It expects Australia to receive more than average (9-10 per year) cyclones this season.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



