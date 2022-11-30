Bushfire risk elevated for flood-affected Australian towns

Highlights Queensland expects widespread rain and thunderstorms this week

NSW authorities recover a body from flood waters

South Australia says about 3,500 to 4,000 properties could be affected by floods

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts widespread rain and thunderstorms for Queensland this week as major flooding continues to impact communities across inland New South Wales.





It said heavy rain could produce localised flash flooding and river rises. In addition, there's a possibility of large hail.





Minor to moderate flooding is ongoing across many New South Wales and Victoria rivers.





A major emergency is ongoing for South Australia's Riverland due to rising river levels along the upper and lower Murray River.



The Australian and New Zealand National Council for fire and emergency services (AFAC) forecast elevated bushfire risk for parts of Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland and inland NSW due to the ongoing flooding and increased rainfall.





"The outlook shows while many parts of Australia saw above average rainfall and significant flooding this year, the saturated ground in many of these regions supports enhanced vegetation and fuel load growth," the AFAC said in a statement.





Check the full Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer 2022 .







NSW SES has issued a fresh evacuation warning for Tilpa in the Far West region. It said major flooding is expected in the Darling River in early to mid-December.





Some residents in East Condobolin in Central West NSW have also been asked to evacuate due to flooding in the Lachlan River.





NSW Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said flood-affected residents in Lismore can seek temporary housing at Southern Cross University (SCU).



Minister Cooke said the site in the state's northeast consists of 52 self-contained units which can accommodate up to 200 people.





"This temporary housing site will provide relief for residents in the medium term and is expected to be operational for around two years while the rebuilding and recovery process continues."





Temporary housing sites are now operational at SCU, Evans Head, Coraki, Pottsville, Wardell and Wollongbar.





Flood-affected residents needing housing support are urged to contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit nsw.gov.au/floods .



NSW authorities have located the body of a young man from flood waters in the state's southwest. The man is yet to be officially identified.





Victoria SES said the evacuation warning remains current for Nichols Point, Bruces Bend and surrounding areas.





It told residents that it was unsafe to return and asked others to evacuate immediately.



South Australia believes 3,500 to 4,000 properties could be affected by flooding if about 175 gigalitres of water a day enter the state's Murray River from Victoria later this week.





A secondary peak of 185 gigalitres of water a day is predicted in late December.





Premier Peter Malinauskas said authorities are knocking on doors to notify residents they will be flooded.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



