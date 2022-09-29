COVID-19 update: Study shows migrants from non-English speaking countries are less likely to get boosters

Highlights NSW to push for ending mandatory isolation at Friday's National Cabinet meeting

New weekly global COVID-19 deaths declined by 18 per cent: WHO

A new study from the Australian National University reveals that COVID-19 vaccination may have stalled in the country.





"Those with low education, low income, who were born overseas in a non-English speaking country, who do not trust key institutions, who identify as right-wing, and who do not consume news from public broadcasters, radio, and newspapers are all less likely to have received a third or fourth COVID-19 vaccine," the s tudy showed.





The lowest uptake for a third or fourth dose was among people aged 25-34.





The study noted that Australians who tested positive for COVID-19 were far less likely to have received a booster dose.



On Friday, National Cabinet is likely to discuss NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's demand for scrapping the mandatory COVID-19 isolation.





The isolation period was reduced from seven to five days for asymptomatic COVID positive cases following a National Cabinet meeting on 31 August.





NSW Health said it was monitoring cases from Omicron's subvariants other than BA.5/BA.4.





The new subvariants BA.2.75 and BA.4.6 constituted 12.4 per cent and 5.2 per cent of the total COVID detected cases through PCR testing last week in the state.





The total new weekly COVID-19 cases declined by 11 per cent and deaths by 18 per cent for the week ending 25 September, the World Health Organization said.





Over 612 million cases and 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally since the pandemic started.





