COVID cases shoot, infection to last beyond New Year: Deputy chief medical officer

Highlights Infection is expected up to and beyond Christmas and New Year, warns Deputy CMO

Some variants seems to be more transmissible

Oral antivirals crucial for at high risk people

New COVID cases have almost doubled in major states in the last week as a soup of Omicron variants and subvriants circulate in the community.





"Over the last week, we've seen a rise in the number of people being hospitalised, tests being reported, outbreaks in aged care facilities and prescriptions written for the oral anti-viral treatments," says Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd in an interview to SBS.





Although there is no definite answer as to how long the current wave may last, "infection is expected up to and beyond Christmas and New Year," he warns.





How accurate is this?





Testing and reporting are no longer mandatory in many jurisdictions.





However, reporting still occurs with PCR-confirmed positive cases, hospitalisation, ICU admissions, outbreaks in residential aged care facilities and from anti-viral prescriptions, explains Prof Kidd.





So, the general trend seen across the country is "accurate".





The peak will be reached eventually, but even as the numbers decline, the country will still see significant numbers being infected each day.





“The risk of being infected still continues," he further warns.



Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd. Credit: Department of Health and Aged Care "More transmissible"





A wide range of symptoms is reported with the current wave. Some report mild or no symptoms while others are becoming quite unwell.





“We’re seeing people who are bed-bound with COVID-19 with extreme tiredness, fatigue, difficulty with breathing. A lot of people are reporting brain fog (not thinking clearly)," Prof Kidd explains.







"I am very worried about long COVID. We've seen an increase in the number people being diagnosed with symptoms of long COVID in Australia," he adds.





However, he says that the variants and subvariants circulating in the community with the current wave don’t appear to be causing any more severe illness than what we’ve seen previously.





However, some of these are “more transmissible”, he warns.



It means that we need to be especially careful about doing all that we can to reduce the risk of people who are infected, transmitting COVID-19 to other people Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd

Anti-virals for severe illness and hospitalisation





Unlike the previous COVID wave, we now have oral treatments to help prevent severe illness and hospitalisation.





The anti-virals, Lagevrio®(molnupiravir) and Paxlovid® (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) are available for anyone aged 70 or above and to those above 18 with chronic disease or other risk factors who test positive to the virus.





Check your eligibility here .





“[It is] very important that anyone in those categories who tests positive to COVID-19, contacts their GP straight away to try and get access to these treatments," advises Prof Kidd.



Anti-virals through your GP will require a Medicare card.





However, those without it can still get access if eligible, through state and territory health departments , adds Prof Kidd.





Masks strongly recommended





There is a “very strong recommendation” for masks in indoor settings.





“Particularly in settings where there are crowds of people.





"For example, when you’re going to the shops, the supermarkets, when you’re entering the elevator with a large number of other people. Also, in indoor settings where ventilation may not be very good," says Prof Kidd.



There has been an increase in the number of people using masks at airports and aeroplanes, he adds.



Many people are wearing masks to protect themselves and their older loved ones and family members who may be at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd

Protecting everyone over the holiday season





As we head towards the holiday season, there are a number of things we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones:



Be up-to-date with the current vaccinations

Follow the advice from states and territories

Wear a mask

Maintain physical distancing

If you develop any symptoms, stay at home and do a test.

Stay away from hospitals, aged care settings, the elderly and anyone at high risk

“Remember, it may take a few days for the rapid antigen test to become positive after you develop symptoms. And whatever you do, if you have any symptoms, stay away from at-risk people," advises Prof Kidd.





“The last thing you want to do during the Christmas season or the holiday season, is to contract COVID-19 and pass it on to family members who maybe at increased risk of becoming severely unwell," he concludes.





