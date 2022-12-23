COVID wave peaks in NSW and Queensland, but residents urged to wear face masks

Highlights All Victorians can access free RATs until 31 December

WHO chief expresses concern over COVID outbreaks in China

South Australia distributes free masks from today

New South Wales Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases has peaked in the state but warned the transmission remains high in the community.





"We still request people to wear masks in hospitals and aged care facilities, and it is important that people comply with those requirements in those settings," she said.





"Masks also reduce the risk and are recommended in crowded indoor spaces. You never know who is vulnerable around you."



Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr John Gerrard, said there have been significant drops in self-reported rapid antigen tests (RATs), PCR test positivity rate, ambulance call-outs, and cases among aged care residents.





On Friday, NSW reported 38,610 new weekly COVID cases compared to 40,695 cases the week before.





Similarly, Victoria reported 24,238 new weekly cases compared to 24,652 the week before.





All Victorians can collect two free packets of RATs at any state testing centre until 31 December.





Victoria, however, will close all state-run PCR testing clinics and mobile vaccination services from 31 December.



South Australia will distribute free face masks from 23 December at metropolitan SA Pathology testing sites.





SA's public and private hospitals require visitors to wear masks. The state's Pathology PCR testing sites will remain open over the holidays, but usual hours may change in response to demand.





World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed concerns over the COVID-19 outbreaks in China.





"We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested," he said at a press conference.



Dr Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 pandemic has declined significantly this year, and the global monkeypox outbreak is waning.





"We are hopeful that each of these emergencies will be declared over at different points next year."





Japan, Korea, the US, France and Brazil reported the highest number of new weekly COVID cases at the country level.





