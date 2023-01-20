ATAGI considers a fifth vaccine dose as Australia readies for COVID outbreaks in winter

Highlights University of Queensland researchers develop a surface spray that can kill COVID virus and deadly bacteria

Health Minister Mark Butler said the federal and state governments are preparing for COVID-19 cases in winter.





"As we move into April, May and June and confront what the Northern Hemisphere is confronting right now, we need to think firstly about an additional booster dose," he told ABC News.





Mr Butler said the federal government was awaiting advice on a fifth dose from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).





The fifth dose is already available to severely immunocompromised adults. However, ATGAI could recommend expanding the criteria to include more people.



Mr Butler urged participants attending Sydney WorldPride 2023 - a global LGBTIQ+ festival scheduled in Australia next month - to consider the mpox vaccine.





The government believes more than 500,000 people will attend the celebrations over 17 days.





"With the party season in full swing, this includes the possibility of an increase in mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) cases," the minister said in a statement.







NSW Health reported a 32.5 per cent decline in weekly COVID-19 cases on Friday.





It said XBB.1.5, which has been described as the most transmissible subvariant yet, cases are currently not rising in the state.







Western Australia has appointed three independent experts to review the state's COVID-19 pandemic management and response.





Queensland said the fourth COVID-19 wave in the state is now officially over.





Acting Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the state's community transmission levels are at a low rate.



Researchers from the University of Queensland have developed a surface spray that can kill COVID-19 virus and deadly bacteria.





The spray, which the Therapeutic Goods Administration is assessing for commercial cleaning, can remain effective for 24 hours.





Five Australian research organisations and two industry partners are working on an antiviral drug for COVID-19.





This antiviral drug is expected to block all Omicron variants multiplying in human cells. Clinical trials are expected to begin this year.





Independent forecasting firm Airfinity believes COVID-19 cases in China could peak at 4.8 million a day and deaths at 36,000 between 13-27 January.





President Xi Jinping has expressed concerns over the fast spread of COVID in rural areas.





"I am most worried about the rural areas and farmers. Medical facilities are relatively weak in rural areas, thus prevention is difficult, and the task is arduous," he said in his New Year greetings message on Wednesday evening.





