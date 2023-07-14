English for Parents

If you're a parent wanting to improve your English language skills or navigate parenting situations with confidence, you're in the right place.





This collection offers practical insights, useful tips, and everyday phrases to help you in situations that almost all parents go through in Australia.





These lessons are suitable for medium and advanced learners.



LISTEN TO #23 Pregnancy and childbirth | Difference between a public and private hospital SBS English 01/11/2022 12:39 Play

LISTEN TO #20 Participating in community sports | Community sports in Australia SBS English 20/09/2022 12:45 Play

LISTEN TO #29 Starting School | Volunteering at School SBS English 24/01/2023 13:55 Play