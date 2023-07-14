English for Parents

If you're a parent wanting to improve your English language skills or navigate parenting situations with confidence, you're in the right place.
This collection offers practical insights, useful tips, and everyday phrases to help you in situations that almost all parents go through in Australia.
These lessons are suitable for medium and advanced learners.
#23 Pregnancy and childbirth | Difference between a public and private hospital
01/11/202212:39
#20 Participating in community sports | Community sports in Australia
20/09/202212:45
#29 Starting School | Volunteering at School
24/01/202313:55
#33 Arranging a playdate for children (Med)
21/03/202314:04