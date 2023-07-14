English for Parents

Being a parent is not always easy. We can't help you with the sleepless nights, but we can help you learn English phrases and information related to raising your children. This collection of Learn English podcasts and videos will hopefully make your parenting duties a little bit easier.

Father and mother kissing baby boy at home

Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

If you're a parent wanting to improve your English language skills or navigate parenting situations with confidence, you're in the right place.

This collection offers practical insights, useful tips, and everyday phrases to help you in situations that almost all parents go through in Australia.

These lessons are suitable for medium and advanced learners.
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_ep23.mp3 image

#23 Pregnancy and childbirth | Difference between a public and private hospital

SBS English

01/11/202212:39
LISTEN TO
English_sbslearneng_pod_ep20eng.mp3 image

#20 Participating in community sports | Community sports in Australia

SBS English

20/09/202212:45
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_ep29.mp3 image

#29 Starting School | Volunteering at School

SBS English

24/01/202313:55
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_Ep33.mp3 image

#33 Arranging a playdate for children (Med)

SBS English

21/03/202314:04
Share
1 min read
Published 14 July 2023 10:51am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends