English for Work

If you want to get a better job, increase your pay or work better with your colleagues, improving your English skills can help. Here's a collection of podcasts to help you improve your workplace English.
These lessons are suitable for advanced learners.
#11 How to answer common interview questions | Preparing for a job interview
10/05/202212:26
#32 Negotiating salary | Free legal help in Australia (Adv)
07/03/202315:27
# 13 Asking for flexible work | Flexible working arrangements in Australia
07/06/202212:44
#5 How to call in sick | Personal leave entitlements
16/02/202208:05
#21 Workplace conflict | Mind Your Health
04/10/202211:01
Remember, being able to speak languages other than English is a strength, not a weakness. Well done for improving your English at work!