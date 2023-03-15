English for Work

This collection will help you improve your communication skills in the workplace. You'll learn the most common English expressions used in professional settings.

Workplace English collection
If you want to get a better job, increase your pay or work better with your colleagues, improving your English skills can help. Here's a collection of podcasts to help you improve your workplace English.

These lessons are suitable for advanced learners.
#11 How to answer common interview questions | Preparing for a job interview

10/05/202212:26
#32 Negotiating salary | Free legal help in Australia (Adv)

07/03/202315:27
# 13 Asking for flexible work | Flexible working arrangements in Australia

07/06/202212:44
#5 How to call in sick | Personal leave entitlements

16/02/202208:05
#21 Workplace conflict | Mind Your Health

04/10/202211:01
Remember, being able to speak languages other than English is a strength, not a weakness. Well done for improving your English at work!
