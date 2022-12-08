Fire weather warnings issued as heatwave hits Australia's north

Highlights Temperatures are forecast to reach low to mid-40s across northern Australia (the Northern Territory and parts of Western Australia and Queensland)

Brisbane is expected to reach 37 degrees today, its warmest day since December 2019

NSW SES asks West Condobolin to seek shelter

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts extreme fire danger for Hedland and Burrup districts in Western Australia.





A total fire ban order is in place for Hedland.





The WA government has issued bushfire advice for people in Trent, about 2,000 km south of Burrup.



Although there is no threat to lives or homes, residents have been asked to action their bushfire plans, exercise extreme caution while driving through the areas, turn their headlights, drive slowly, watch for emergency personnel, and follow their instructions.





A similar warning was issued for parts of Lagrange, about 700 km east of Burrup.





Residents have been asked to watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.





"Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible," it said.



WA's Department of Health urged residents in the Kimberly region to prepare for a heatwave that is likely to affect the area from Friday, 9 December.





The bureau said heatwave warnings are current for large parts of WA, the Northern Territory (NT) and Queensland. Heatwave warnings extend into southeast Queensland, including around Brisbane.





"Brisbane is forecast to reach 37 degrees on Thursday, making it the warmest day since December 2019," the bureau said.



The bureau said maximum temperatures would climb into the low to mid-40s across northern Australia and into the mid to high 30s for southeast Queensland and central Western Australia for the rest of this week.





In its latest advice, NSW SES asked West Condbolin residents to 'shelter now' due to prolonged impacts from major flooding.





"It is now too late to leave safely as evacuation routes are likely to be cut off. Seek shelter in a sturdy raised structure that can be safely accessed," it said.





"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services, and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."





Current extreme heatwave warning



WA: Kimberley, Pilbara and North Interior districts





NT: Daly, Arnhem, Carpentaria, Gregory and Barkly districts





QLD: Peninsula, Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Herbert and Lower Burdekin and Central Coast and Whitsundays districts





Current severe heatwave warning





WA: South Interior District





NT: Tiwi, Lasseter and Tanami districts





QLD: Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, North West, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts





VIC SES





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



