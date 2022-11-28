Flood-hit towns in NSW and Victoria facing infrastructure crisis

Major flooding continues in some areas as towns in NSW and Victoria face infrastructure crisis.





Repairs are estimated to take months and cost billions.



Authorities estimate that around 10,000 kilometres of road in NSW have been damaged, but fear that the number is much higher than predicted.





The Australian Rail Track Corporation continues to survey towns to get a clearer picture of the damage to the network.





A spokesperson stated, “ARTC track inspections and repairs can only commence once water levels in the rail corridor recede significantly, and the duration of repairs will be dependent on the damage sustained."





A strong wind warning has been issued for the Byron Coast today, and for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast tomorrow.



Gongolgon continues to have major flooding, with renewed rises expected this week.





Major flooding is possible at Mulgawarrina from Wednesday.





In Bourke, river levels are higher than recorded during the September 1998 flood, as major flooding continues at Brewarrina, Louth, and Tilpa.





Major flooding is possible at Burtundy and may last until late December.





The river levels at Hay Town are expected to remain above major flood levels this week.





Major flooding continues at Balranald as the search continues for a 19-year-old male resident said to have been swept away by floodwaters.



On Saturday morning, a witness saw the teen in the Murrumbidgee River and raised the alarm.





Water levels at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, and Euston continue to be higher than those recorded during the 1975 flood.





The Murray River at Wakool Junction could stay near 11.70 metres until early December.





Boundary Bend may experience a prolonged peak, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting that levels will remain near 9.07 metres through to mid-December.





Water levels at Wentworth may also remain at peak through to December 19-21.





Major flooding continues at Moulamein, with the Edward River peaking near 6.30 metres until early December.





Meanwhile, in SA, people living near the Murray River are preparing for floodwaters moving downstream.



Levees and flood fences are being built, and residents are moving valuables to higher ground.





Two peaks are expected in December, with the first one delivering 175 gigalitres a day early in the month. The second onslaught is expected a few weeks after, bringing 185 gigalitres of water a day.





Last week, SA Premier Peter Malinauskas announced a $51.6m flood support package for those who will be affected by the approaching floods.









If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500, Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226, or SA SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



