La Niña to persist until early 2023; wet weather likely to continue into the holiday season

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest report suggests La Niña is likely to persist until early 2023, while the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is expected to end next month.





Both weather events contributed to above-average rainfall on Australia's east coast over the last few months.





The bureau expects heavy rainfall for northern Australia, south-east Queensland and northern NSW, regardless of when the La Niña technically ends.





The bureau, however, expects the negative IOD in the west will collapse at the end of spring (or November).





IOD is the difference between the sea surface temperatures of the tropical western and eastern Indian ocean.





Such weather conditions usually start around May or June, peak between August and October and then rapidly decline around the end of spring in the southern hemisphere.





Victoria State Emergency Service ( VICSES) has issued a major flood warning for Jarrahmond and Orbost from early Wednesday afternoon.





It said heavy rainfall since Monday afternoon in the upper Snowy catchment has resulted in minor to major flooding along the Snowy and Bombala rivers.





The Murray River at Echuca is currently at around 94.9 m AHD and is expected to maintain this level for some days. The current flood level is higher than the 1975 and 1993 floods.



An evacuation warning remains current for Bunbartha. VICSES said it is still not safe to return and advised residents not to enter floodwater.





"Floodwater is toxic. Never play or swim in floodwater," it said.





Shepparton residents have been asked to watch and act as moderate flooding continues along the Goulburn River.





"Moderate flooding may develop at Shepparton overnight Wednesday into Thursday," VICSES said.



Moderate flooding continues along the Broken Creek at Walshs Bridge on Wednesday.





VICSES said Nathalia will continue to experience minor flooding for the next few days and may have moderate flooding later in the week.





Residents at Wharparilla have been asked to move to higher ground in anticipation of major flooding, which is expected to peak Thursday or Friday.





Moderate flooding is occurring along the Loddon River at Appin South and Kerang, and Kialla West.



NSW SES said residents in Moree can now return to their homes. A flood clean up has begun across the state.





NSW Preimer Dominic Perrottet flew into Deniliquin, the agricultural town in the southern Riverina region, on Wednesday.





He said the area's losses were "heartbreaking".





Residents at Bombala Caravan Park have been allowed to return with caution.





A watch and act warning has been issued for residents in Dandaloo, Mudall, Nyngan, Mulgawarrina and Gongolgon.



If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

