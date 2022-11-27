Going on a cruise in the Christmas holidays? Here’s what you need to know

Highlights Cruise companies and Australian government develop protocol to mitigate COVID spread

Be up-to-date with COVID vaccination before travel

Check ventilation of cruise ship and use good quality face mask

Sydney resident Emi Jingu and her family have been looking forward to their cruise trip scheduled for next year. They had to cancel their plans in 2020 and also 2021.





“I’d be lying if I said I am not worried about getting COVID onboard. But the joy of travelling on the cruise as a family is more than worth it," says the mother of two.





Since the federal government lifted the ban on cruise vessels entering Australia in April this year, COVID infections have been reported on ships like the Coral Princess, reminding us of the Ruby Princess in 2020, where 28 lives were lost and more than 660 were infected.





However, the scenario was “very different” back then, says University of South Australia epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman.





“We did not have vaccines or anti-virals and there was little in the way of immunity. These days, if several hundred infected passengers disembark, it really makes little difference to community transmission at the disembarkation port," he explains.





“However, it is still not a pleasant thing to get sick while on a cruise and infected passengers could end up with long-term health problems," Prof Esterman adds.



The Ruby Princess COVID outbreak of 2020 led to a ban on cruiseships which was lifted only this year. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Lessons from Ruby Princess

The Australian government, along with cruise companies, have developed protocols to mitigate the transmission of COVID after the Ruby Princes saga.





The New South Wales government also publishes the risks of COVID in relation to incoming vessels using their Tier system .





“The key is probably ventilation and many cruise lines have greatly upgraded their ventilation systems incorporating HEPA filters and very frequent refreshes of cabin air," says Prof Esterman.





Passengers can check with the cruise company if they have an upgraded ventilation system as well as other COVID-19 safety measures.





“Often this information is on their website," he adds.



Don't board if unwell

Travellers to and from Australia no longer need to provide evidence of their COVID-19 vaccination.





However, the Department of Health and Aged Care recommends you reconsider cruiseship travel if you are not up-to-date with your vaccination. Likewise, if you are at an increased risk of developing severe illness if you get infected with COVID-19.





Those who have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 a week before departure, should not board cruiseships as they can be "petridishes for any disease including COVID," warn experts.





"Passengers are crammed together in a limited space and the virus is highly transmissible," says Prof Esterman.



Passengers spend days together on a cruiseship in a constrained space leading to a higher risk of infection. Credit: Emi Jingu Ms Jingu and her family are fully vaccinated.





“I guess all we can do is to minimise going out leading up to the trip and wear a mask all the time to reduce the risk of being infected," she says.





The family has also insured themselves with cruise-specific travel insurance covering cruising and activities undertaken onshore.





Prof Esterman reminds those travelling on a cruise this holiday season to be up-to-date with vaccination.





"It is still the best protection against serious illness," he advises.





“Wear a good quality face mask (KN95/N95/P2) whenever inside. Make sure you have travel insurance that covers COVID. If you get seriously ill, you will need to be medevaced off the ship," he elaborates.





The New South Wales government has developed a checklist for those planning a cruise trip.





For more information, visit the Department of Health and Aged Care’s cruise travel information and Smartraveller ’s advice.



