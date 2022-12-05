'Magical recovery:' Here's how people without Medicare can access COVID-19 oral treatments in Australia

Highlights Paxlovid and Lagevrio are two antiviral pills available in Australia

Eligible Australian citizens and permanent residents require a GP prescription to access these pills at discounted rates

People without Medicare can seek free advice at a General Practice Respiratory Clinic, but need to pay for pills

Sydney resident Olga Grobler felt unwell after returning from a trip to Fiji last month.





She experienced headaches, vomiting, high temperature and fatigue.





Mr Grobler was later tested positive to COVID-19





"I woke up with a cough and couldn't stop coughing," said the mother of two.





"I felt dizzy, pins and needles in my fingers and numbness in my forearms and calf muscles."



Sydney resident Olga Grobler said her COVID-19 symptoms were symptoms were relieved within four hours of taking the antiviral pills. Credit: Olga Grobler Ms Grobler, a former nurse with an underlying medical condition, organised an emergency phone consultation with her GP, who prescribed her the antiviral pills.





She said her temperature fell for the first time in days, her headache disappeared, her lungs cleared, and her coughing was not that intense within four hours of taking the antiviral pill.





"Very amusing, magical recovery", Ms Grobler told SBS.





Eligibility





Oral antivirals are currently available in Australia to those who are 70 and over regardless of risk factors and symptoms, 50 and over with two additional risk factors, First Nations people aged 30 and over with one additional risk factor, and adults who are moderate to severely immunocompromised.





Department of Health and Aged care said oral pills, mainly Paxlovid and Lagevrio, cost less than $10 for concession card holders and about $45 for people eligible under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).





"If you don't have a Medicare card, the cost for treatment will vary depending on your circumstances," it said.





"Please talk to your doctor or the General Practice Respiratory Clinic about payment options.





"People who are not permanent residents but have private health or travel insurance should refer to their insurance policy in relation to COVID-19 treatment costs in Australia," it added.





Find a General Practice Respiratory Clinic here for free advice.





Check your risk and eligibility here or contact the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080 to check if you're eligible for antivirals.





COVID antiviral availability





Ms Grobler said she was lucky to receive the antiviral pills on time.





But it's not the same for everyone.





Sydney resident Danny Li said his local chemist didn't stock them.





"We panicked because we knew there was a limited window of opportunity to take them," Mr Li said.





Mr Li had to ring around to get his hand on the treatment, which according to the drug makers work best when taken within two-three days of the onset of the symptoms.





Pharmacist Kelly Lim said most pharmacies do not stock antiviral pills because of their higher cost.





"They order these drugs only after receiving a script," Ms Lim said.



Sydney-based pharmacist Kelly Lim. Credit: Kelly Lim But the Department of Health and Aged Care said there are sufficient supplies of Paxlovid and Lagevrio in the country.





"In addition to supply through the PBS, the government has deployed supplies of oral antiviral treatments to all state and territory health departments through the National Medical Stockpile," it said in a statement.





The federal government has pre-placed these antiviral treatments in residential aged care facilities (Lagevrio only), Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services and the Royal Flying Doctor Service to ensure the most vulnerable can readily access these treatments across Australia.





The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has included both Paxlovid® and Lagevrio® on the Find a Pharmacy website .





The website allows patients to search for pharmacies holding stock of the medicine near them.



