Heatwave is building across Australia: Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe to extreme heatwave warnings for parts of Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.





The extreme heatwave warning was issued for Kimberley, Pilbara and North Interior districts and a severe heatwave warning for Gascoyne and South Interior districts in Western Australia on Sunday afternoon.





These warnings are valid until Thursday, 8 December.



On Sunday, the bureau issued a severe heatwave warning for the North West Pastoral district in South Australia.





It is valid until Tuesday, 6 December.





The severe heatwave warning remains valid for Daly, Arnhem, Carpentaria, Gregory, Lasseter and Tanami districts in the Northern Territory until Wednesday.





The bureau said extreme heatwaves are dangerous for everyone, and severe heatwaves pose higher risks for older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and those who have a medical condition or are unwell.



Minor to moderate floodings continues to impact inland New South Wales.





On Monday, NSW SES issued an evacuation warning for parts of West Condobolin in the Central West.





It is expected to issue an update for Moulamein residents in the Murray River Council local government. The residents were asked to seek shelter due to widespread major flooding on 1 December.



A severe weather warning has been issued for people in Furneaux Islands, North East, Central North and parts of East Coast, North West Coast, Central Plateau and Midlands Forecast districts of Tasmania.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



