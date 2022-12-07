Heatwave to persist across Western Australia and Northern Territory; mercury to hit 46C

Highlights South Australia issues evacuation warning for Renmark Riverbend Caravan Park

La Niña to continue into new year

New South Wales has four emergency warnings in place

The Bureau of Meteorology said heatwave conditions will persist across Western Australia and the Northern Territory until next week.





The bureau had already issued an extreme heatwave warning for Pilbara, Kimberley and Northern Interior districts in Western Australia, parts of the Northern Territory and parts of northern Queensland.





A severe heatwave warning is current for large parts of northern Western Australia, much of northern Northern Territory and large parts of northern Queensland.



The bureau said the temperature could reach as high as 46 degrees Celsius in some parts.





Weatherzone, a privately owned weather monitoring service, said Oodnadatta in South Australia's North East recorded 43.5°C.





In contrast, Cape Jaffa in the state's South East recorded just 16.3°C, showing a difference of 27.2°C. It's rare in the state.



The bureau said the negative 2022 Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is over, reducing the chances of above-average rainfall for large areas of Australia.





IOD measures the difference in sea surface temperatures. It was one of the climate factors or weather events that was responsible for much rain over eastern Australia in the past few months.





The negative IOD combined with La Niña and other weather events resulted in the wettest spring for New South Wales and Victoria, second-wettest for Western Australia, fifth-wettest for South Australia and ninth-wettest for Queensland since 1900.





The bureau said La Niña is expected to continue into summer.



South Australia's SES issued an emergency evacuation warning for Renmark Riverbend Caravan Park along the Murray River late Tuesday.





It said the levee is failing, and there is a risk of floodwaters threatening the safety of people in the park.





The park has been closed.



NSW SES said flooding continues in the state's southern and western parts despite sunny skies.





Many roads remain closed or damaged.





Residents are urged to check www.livetraffic.com before travelling through flood-affected areas.



LISTEN TO What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings and how should you respond? SBS English 27/09/2022 11:31 Play

The authority said near major flooding is occurring at Gongolgon, and major flooding is occurring at Mulgawarrina along the Bogan River in the state's north.





The river is expected to remain near the major flood level (5.5 m) for the next few days.





New South Wales currently has four emergency warnings in place for Alice Edwards Village (Bourke), Moulamein, Parts of West Condobolin and Tilpa.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





VIC SES



If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.



To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

