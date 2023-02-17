How to vote at the 2023 NSW election

Key Points In NSW, those who are eligible to vote, must enrol and vote in all federal and state elections, as well as local government elections.

Aside from English, the NSW Electoral Commission provides information about elections in more than 20 languages.

The online voting system iVote will not be utilised this election.

Led by incumbent premier Dominic Perrottet, the Coalition government is seeking to win a fourth consecutive term in office.





Mr Perrottet’s main opponent for the top position is Labor leader Chris Minns, who will be contesting his first ballot after taking the party reins in June 2021.





The Parliament of NSW uses a ‘bicameral’ or ‘two house’ system, composed of the Legislative Assembly (lower house) and Legislative Council (upper house).





The state election will see voters in all 93 state electoral districts electing a member to represent them in the Legislative Assembly.





The Legislative Council consists of 42 members, and at each state election, 21 members are elected to serve two terms of Parliament - that is, a maximum period of eight years.





If circumstances make it challenging for a voter to cast their ballot in person, they may be eligible to apply for a postal vote .





Postal vote applications must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission by 5pm on March 20.





Completed ballots and postal vote certificates must be submitted no later than 6pm on April 10.



Chris Minns took on the NSW Labor leadership in June 2021. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE iVote, the online voting system, will not be utilised this election.



Voting on election day – March 25

More than 2450 voting centres will be set up in churches, schools, community centres, and other venues across NSW.





These centres will open on the day from 8am to 6pm.





Details of where to vote can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website .





Upon entering a voting centre, staff will ask a voter their name and address, their electorate, and if they have already voted in the election.





Once details have been confirmed, they will be given ballot papers.





If staff can’t find a voter’s details on the electoral roll, they will need to complete a declaration vote.



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Voting is compulsory

In NSW, eligible and enrolled voters are required to vote in all federal, state and council elections.





Those who fail to do so may face a penalty .



Voting if you're homeless, disabled, interstate or overseas

Citizens in NSW who have no fixed address, live in crisis accommodation or transitional housing will still be able to enrol as voters.





If individuals in these categories are unable to vote, they will not be fined.





Should voters with a disability need assistance, they can take a friend or relative who can help them cast their votes or they can seek assistance from election staff.





If voting in person is difficult, they can opt for early voting, postal voting, declared facility voting, or telephone voting.





If a voter is interstate , they can vote in person at an early voting centre or by postal vote.





Voters who are enrolled in NSW but living or on holiday overseas during the election period will need to vote by post.



Information in multiple languages

The NSW Electoral Commission provides information on how to enrol and vote, and about candidates in 25 languages, including English .





There will there be onsite multilingual staff or volunteers at early voting and election day booths wearing badges indicating what languages they can provide support in.





The commission offers a free telephone interpreter service for languages not included on the list.





Election staff can connect voters with the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) if they need additional language support at the voting centre.





To mitigate the risk of false information about elections circulating in the community, the NSW Electoral Commission is running a Disinformation Register that tracks and rebuts misleading and false statements about the electoral process.



