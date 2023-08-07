Improve your pronunciation

Improve your pronunciation with these simple exercises

Sometimes the muscles you use to speak your first language are different from those you need to speak English. Just like exercising your body to be healthy, you need to practise pronunciation to exercise the muscles in your mouth, tongue, and lips to improve your pronunciation.
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_Pronunciation ep1.mp3 image

MiniPod: S vs SH Pronunciation Practice

SBS English

25/10/202205:56
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_Pronunciation Ep 3.mp3 image

MiniPod: Stress Syllables for Numbers Pronunciation Practice

SBS English

22/11/202205:46
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_pronunciation ep4.mp3 image

MiniPod: T vs D Pronunciation Practice

SBS English

06/12/202205:36
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_Pronunciation Ep2.mp3 image

MiniPod: P vs B Pronunciation Practice

SBS English

01/11/202204:28
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_Pronunciation Ep5.mp3 image

TH Sounds Pronunciation Practice

SBS English

20/12/202205:33
LISTEN TO
english_sbslearneng_pod_Pronunciation EP6.mp3 image

MiniPod: W vs J Pronunciation Practice

SBS English

03/01/202305:55
