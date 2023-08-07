Sometimes the muscles you use to speak your first language are different from those you need to speak English. Just like exercising your body to be healthy, you need to practise pronunciation to exercise the muscles in your mouth, tongue, and lips to improve your pronunciation.



MiniPod: S vs SH Pronunciation Practice

MiniPod: Stress Syllables for Numbers Pronunciation Practice

MiniPod: T vs D Pronunciation Practice

MiniPod: P vs B Pronunciation Practice

TH Sounds Pronunciation Practice