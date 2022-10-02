Here's how international visitors can receive a free COVID vaccine in Australia

Highlights Anyone aged five or over is eligible for free COVID vaccines in Australia

People without Medicare can access vaccines at participating community pharmacies, Commonwealth and state-run clinics

Residents should consult with their doctors before mixing vaccines

Sydney resident Jay Mankad's parents are heading back to India this month. They visited soon after Australia reopened borders to parents of migrants and international students.





As they prepare to head home next month, Mr Mankad thought it was prudent to have his parents vaccinated with the second booster dose before the start of winter in the northern hemisphere.





His parents had their first booster in India, but the second booster is not available in their country.





"They are at higher risk of catching coronavirus infection because of their age," Mr Mankad tells SBS.





His parents are eligible for a second booster in Australia, but they don't have Medicare like Australian citizens and permanent residents.





How can people without Medicare receive a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster in Australia?





Anyone aged five or over can receive free COVID vaccines in Australia.





This includes people without Medicare, overseas visitors, international students, migrant workers and asylum seekers.





However, finding a vaccination clinic for this group could be challenging.





Mr Mankad says he was turned away from several GPs and pharmacies, and it came down to trial and error on the phone.





"We didn't know where to go," adds Mr Mankad.



Rachana Oza says there is conflicting information for overseas parents wanting to vaccinate in Australia. Credit: Rachana Oza Rachana Oza, whose parents recently returned home to India after eight months in Australia, says there is "conflicting information for overseas visitors".





"Some are being turned away from their GP, while my GP was more than happy to administer the vaccine," Ms Oza says.





"I think there is a discrepancy in how it was advised and made available," she adds.





The Department of Health and Aged Care told SBS that people without Medicare could get their vaccines through "participating community pharmacies".





"Vaccinations are also available through Commonwealth vaccination clinics and state- or territory-run vaccination clinics," it said.





"There are many places where you can get your free vaccination. The vaccine clinic finder will assist you to find the best place. Each state and territory health department website also has more information on getting vaccinated locally."



Can you mix vaccines?

Mr Mankad says he had to rely on the advice of his friends and family as he couldn't find any "specific guideline" on mixing vaccines.





Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious disease expert from Australian National University, says there have been many trials looking at combining different vaccines, and the general findings have been that "it is safe to do so".





"You are likely to get a stronger immune response and slightly stronger symptoms when using a different vaccine", says Prof Senanayake.





"So there really isn't a problem in using vaccines in different combinations when it comes to COVID," he explains.





However, the Australian government strongly encourages residents to seek advice from their doctor and health service providers before getting a different vaccine.





Should visitors get their booster dose in Australia?





Prof Senanayake says visitors should consider getting a booster dose if they are eligible.





"From COVID's point of view, it doesn't matter if you are visiting or live in Australia. COVID will infect you if you are a susceptible host," he says.





"We should provide them the opportunity because it will benefit our population as a whole," he adds.





Ms Oza says she is grateful to the Australian government for making a booster dose available to her parents.





"It's a constant worry for migrants when their elderly parents visit them for a significant period," she says.



