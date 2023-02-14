Is your dog bilingual?

Does my dog understand me?

There has been a lot of debate about whether animals have language. Language is a system that allows us to express our ideas and includes the ability to talk about the past, present, and future, expand on complex ideas, and tell stories. Animals can’t do this, although there is some evidence that killer whales may come close.





However, anyone who has spent time with a dog knows that it understands familiar words. Dogs that have been trained can ‘sit’ and ‘stay’ on command. If they overhear you talking about going for a walk, they’re likely to run to the door to get their leash. Dogs always seem to understand the word ‘dinner’! This means it’s likely that dogs can associate actions and objects with specific words.





Many people believe that dogs speak to us, and there are even dog translator apps! These work because barks can have the same meaning. For instance, one or two short barks means a dog is saying ‘hello’, whereas a continuous low-pitch, slow bark can mean there’s a threat. Often, a dog’s owner will know the difference between a dog barking in happiness, warning, invitation, or distress.



Is my dog bilingual?

Research has found that dogs know when people are speaking in a different language. This is because they are social animals and are interested in everything that happens in their environments, especially us. They also tend to process language in the same areas of their brains that humans do, so they can recognise when a language sounds different based on how it sounds overall.





Older dogs are likely to be more familiar and experienced with the languages that are spoken in their home environments. So, if you regularly use different languages with your dog, they may be able to understand the word for ‘walk’ in multiple languages.





They’re not truly bilingual because they can’t speak fluently in another language. But they are great at understanding body language. Dogs can identify much of what we’re thinking and feeling through the physical cues that we give off. So, even if they don’t understand what we’re saying, they can combine the intonation of our voice and our facial expressions and body movements to work out our meaning. Think about telling a dog ‘no’ in a different language. The dog will probably work out your meaning because of your body language, frown, and loud, firm tone.



How do I teach my dog English?

It is possible to teach your dog the same command in multiple languages. There’s research that shows that an average dog can learn more than 150 words.





Have you ever thought about teaching your dog English? As well as being fun, it's also a great way to practise using English more yourself. Here are some tips to get you started:



Train your dog in one language at a time so it doesn't get confused.

Pick a word for the command, and make sure everyone agrees.

Once you choose a word, stick to it!

Combine words with familiar hand gestures.

Connect specific words with specific actions.

Use lots of positive reinforcement like praise and treats.

There are eight basic commands in English you can begin with:



Come

Sit

Stay

Heel

No

Down

Leave it

Off