'An illness like any other': Why tough conversations about mental health are so crucial

Mental health issues affect people’s cognitive, emotional, and behavioural abilities, and are often associated with distress or impairment in important areas of functioning.





In 2020-21 , one in five people (21.4 per cent) in Australia experienced a mental health condition, yet those who had at least one consultation with a health professional about the issue remained at just 47.1 per cent.





For Australia's culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, seeking professional help can be even more challenging due to the cultural and language barriers that exist when addressing mental health issues.



Stigma in the CALD community

The issue of mental health within the CALD community is “...complex and diverse, just as the community (itself) is complex and diverse,” says NSW Mental Health Commissioner, Catherine Lourey.





There is a range of issues surrounding these communities, from the experience of trauma such as war, to inter-generational issues between parents and children, adjustment issues to a new country, and lack of understanding about the impact of mental health and the support systems available.





However, one of the biggest obstacles when addressing mental health within CALD communities is the stigma that exists within the communities, explains Ms Lourey.



Most stigmas are about shame and not understanding that it is OK to reach out to get help for your loved ones and families. NSW Mental Health Commissioner, Catherine Lourey

People may feel reluctant to seek help due to fear of judgement or bringing shame to their families. It is often unspoken, or silenced, even normalised, meaning that mental health issues are instead "swept under the carpet", Ms Lourey says.



We need people to understand it is not shameful. It’s an illness. And just as you would go to the doctor for cold or flu, or if you had a pain in your stomach or if you broke your arm…having mental health issues is the same. NSW Mental Health Commissioner, Catherine Lourey

“We need to increase the health literacy of those communities.”





Having an initial conversation to reduce stigma

“It should be our priority to have that conversation to reduce stigma,” Ms Lourey says.





The stigma not only prevents people from reaching out for help, but it can also prevent early identification or prevention of the issue in the first place.





“It’s all about getting the right support at the right time," before the condition becomes overwhelming for that person and their family, according to Ms Lourey.





Understanding the person and their circumstances is important when talking about mental health issues, including any stigmas that may exist within their community, she adds.





Stigmas can also vary between different generations in a family, so understanding that family dynamic and stigmas experienced within, is also crucial, explains Ms Lourey.



There isn’t an easy 'one size fits all' solution for everyone. NSW Mental Health Commissioner, Catherine Lourey

According to Ms Lourey, you do not necessarily have to start with the potentially difficult questions such as ‘how are you feeling?’, but rather, ask other questions that are indicators of mental health and well-being. These may include:



How are you sleeping? Are you getting enough sleep?

Are you getting out and meeting people?

Are you going for a walk every day?

How's your appetite? Are you eating well?

Not everyone is a mental health expert, but what we can do is try to connect with that person and listen to them and try to encourage them to seek help. NSW Mental Health Commissioner, Catherine Lourey

Where to go for help

General practitioners (GPs) should be the first point of contact when seeking mental health care, unless your life is in danger, in which case you should call 000.





“Seeing your GP is always a good start,” Ms Lourey says.





People can discuss their situation and needs, and their GP can help with the next steps, she says.





Seeing a GP from your community, or who speaks your language, or going to multicultural mental health services will make help more accessible, she adds.





“Having multicultural workforces and services specifically for multicultural communities is really important, as each community may have their own cultural perspective on mental health,” Ms Lourey says.



We want people to reach out, but when they get there, we also want people to feel safe, respected and understood. NSW Mental Health Commissioner, Catherine Lourey

There are a number of services CALD communities can access in their languages.





The Mental Health Foundation Australia (MFHA) has a multilingual chatbot , which provides 24/7 mental health support with translation in over 100 languages.



Crisis support such as Lifeline and beyondblue can be accessed using the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) on 131 450, while services such as Embrace Multicultural Mental Health provide extensive in-language resources.





*See the end of the article for an extensive list of support services and contact details.



When to reach out for help

Everyone can have a tough day, and sometimes that can turn into a tough week.





However, when you do not have the energy to carry out your normal daily routine, such as having coffee with a friend, doing housework, or getting dressed to go to work, then it's probably time to get some help.



When daily activities such as making a meal, showering or getting dressed suddenly seem too difficult, it's time to get some help for your mental health. Credit: Westend61/Getty Images That help doesn’t necessarily have to be a GP or other healthcare professional, says Ms Lourey.





“Go online, have a conversation with a friend, and share your feelings," she says.





The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic coupled with multiple natural disasters such as floods and bushfires and uncertain economic conditions have all highlighted the importance of mental well-being.





Ms Lourey says people need to have more open conversations about mental health and increase their awareness and understanding of how people can thrive despite these conditions.





“Our services have to understand better, to be more compassionate and to listen more clearly around what those issues are, and to talk though them with those communities,” says Ms Lourey.





This mental health month, Commissioner Lourey encourages everybody to do one thing: “Look after yourself.”





“Do the things that make you happy and enhance your well-being and then you’re in a better place to support your family and friends around you who might be finding it tough,” she says.





If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call triple zero (000).





• Lifeline - Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat on http://lifeline.org.au



• BeyondBlue - For 24/7 support call 1300 22 4636.



• Suicide Call Back Service : 1300 659 467



• Kids Helpline : 1800 55 1800



• MensLine : 1300 789 978



• Mental Health Foundation Australia: 1300 643 287 (Multicultural mind hot line)



• Embrace Mental Health : focus on mental health and suicide prevention for people CALD backgrounds



• FASSTT : offer direct services to survivors of torture and trauma



