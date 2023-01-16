Celebrate Lunar New Year and find the SBS Jigsaw Rabbit





The ‘Jigsaw Rabbit’ is an expression of tradition evolving and being reinterpreted through a modern lens and shape by artist Chris Yee and brought to life by Sydney based Fabricators, Domus Vim.





Like this unique Rabbit made of different styles, shapes and elements - From the outside the silhouette, the artwork resembles something recognisable. If you look a bit closer, parts have jagged edges, are bold, dangerous and formulated of parts that are unpredictable - This is my hope for the Modern Asian Australian Identity, defined by whatever it wants to be and not of what is to be assumed Chris Yee





SBS is delighted to be celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 with a distinctive line-up of curated content to connect all Australians to celebrate diverse cultures, traditions and foods.



