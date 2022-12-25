'Measles and COVID have common symptoms': Here's your latest travel advice amidst global outbreaks

Victoria's Department of Health says initial symptoms of measles, influenza and COVID-19 are identical.





It advises symptomatic residents to get tested for measles if their COVID-19 test is negative and they have developed a rash.





Clinical features of measles include fever, a severe cough, and conjunctivitis followed by a red, blotchy rash spreading from the head and neck to the rest of the body.





Symptoms can develop seven to 18 days after exposure and the virus can stay active in the environment up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.





Victoria's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, said residents could develop pneumonia and other severe complications from measles.



Children may need to be hospitalised. Please seek medical attention right away if you notice any symptoms, especially if you have recently returned from overseas Professor Brett Sutton





Risk to Australians





Department of Health and Aged Care said Australia officially eliminated measles in 2014 but still faces the risk of limited transmission and small to moderate-sized outbreaks.





"Although measles is no longer endemic here, Australia continues to see imported cases in overseas visitors and returning residents," it told SBS.





"Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles, and Australia has high immunisation rates (93.5 per cent for two-year-old children) against measles," it told SBS.



Travel advice





Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, said Australians travelling overseas over the festive period should consider the measles and polio risk as immunisation coverage may have fallen in some countries popular with Australian tourists.





"People should ensure they are fully immunised against measles and polio before travelling to any country in which the highly infectious diseases are present," he said in a statement.



Countries in which measles is commonly found include India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly

It is also widespread in some Middle Eastern countries and across Africa. Outbreaks have occurred in Europe, the UK, and North and South America in recent years.

Immunisation





The Victoria government said people born during or since 1966 and doesn't have documented evidence of two doses of measles vaccines are at risk.





"Unvaccinated infants are at particularly high risk of contracting measles," it said.





"Infants as young as six months of age can receive measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine prior to travel overseas to countries where measles is endemic, or where measles outbreaks are occurring," it added.





Professor Kelly said two doses of vaccine provide lifelong protection against the disease in 99 per cent of vaccinated people.





"People who have previously been infected are also immune."





Australia provides the first dose of MMR vaccine at 12 months of age as part of the National Immunisation Program Schedule (NIP).





If an infant receives an early dose of MMR vaccine (e.g., at eight months) prior to travelling overseas, they are still required to receive their routine 12-month and 18 months doses in line with the NIP schedule, according to Department of Health.





"MR vaccine is free for infants aged six to 12 months travelling to measles-affected areas."





The Australian government said residents with Medicare can still get free vaccines until they are 20 years old if they missed their recommended routine NIP vaccinations in childhood.



