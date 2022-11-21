Before and after: How most common COVID symptoms have changed since the start of the pandemic

Highlights The “traditional“ symptoms seen earlier in the pandemic rank lower (study)

Sneezing was common amongst the vaccinated who test positive for COVID (study)

It's vital to keep your eye on any symptoms and test, if ever in doubt

According to a study released last month, the common symptoms of COVID have changed since the start of the pandemic.





The “traditional“ symptoms seen earlier, such as fever, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell, are now ranking much lower, while sore throat, headache, runny nose and persistent cough are some of the most common symptoms reported.





Depending on a person's vaccination status, the symptom ranking also differed slightly back then.





Sneezing was common amongst the vaccinated if they tested positive for COVID, while fever was still a common symptom among the unvaccinated, according to the study.





“If you’ve been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without an explanation, you should get a COVID test, especially if you are living or working around people who are at greater risk from the disease”, advisories at that time stated.



“Now it mainly resembles cold and flu-like symptoms. Some are even presenting with gastroenteritis and diarrhoea," he adds.





Dr Chaudhry says herd immunity from vaccination and prior infection are partly contributing to the change.



Dr M Shahbaz Chaudhry says some COVID patients are now reporting stomach upsets too. Credit: Dr. M Shahbaz Chaudhry However, milder symptoms mean some may not even realise they have COVID or bother to test.





“Patients have presented to the clinic because they have tested positive. But they have few symptoms. Some recalled having a mild cold five or 10 days ago," he adds.





As Australia enters a new COVID wave with community transmission of Omicron variants XBB and BQ.1, Dr Chaudhry says it is vital to keep your eye on any symptoms and test, if ever in doubt.





“Any symptoms, particularly if you have aches, must be tested for. If you have unusual body aches, lethargy or tiredness, at least do a RAT or speak to your GP," Dr Chaudhry advises.



Infection from the new variants is said to lead to symptoms like the earlier Omicron, with similar severity.





"While evidence is still emerging, the experience to date with these two variants overseas is that they do not appear to pose a greater risk of severe illness and death," the Department of Health and Aged Care stated.





"COVID-19 vaccines provide good protection against these outcomes," it added.





