Murray River peaks at Echuca but is expected to stay over major flood levels for a week

Highlights Authorities expect flooding to worsen at Torrumbarry and Barham as floodwater moves downstream

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet tours flood-affected areas

Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the Murray River has peaked (94.9 m AHD) at Echuca today.





"The water levels at Echuca are expected to remain above the major flooding levels for at least seven days," Mr Crisp said.





Authorities said the floodwaters will now start to move downstream from Echuca and impact areas such as Swan Hill and Mildura.





Advertisement

The Bureau of Meteorology expects flooding to worsen at Torrumbarry and Barham with water moving downstream.





The Watch and Act warning is in place for these towns.



Further rain is expected throughout the week across the Murray River Basin and may cause renewed river level rises and flooding.





Bureau's Senior Meteorologist Kevin Parkyn said they are expecting showers over the few days and significant rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday in Victoria.





NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is today touring flood-affected areas in Moree.





More than 130 emergency warnings, including 24 orders for evacuations, are in place for parts of Moree, Dubbo, Mudgee and Moama in NSW.



NSW SES has issued an evacuation warning for Bombala Caravan Park as the water level in the Bombala River is rising, and moderate flooding is expected.





A similar evacuation warning is already in place for people in many places across Narrabri.





The Narrabri Creek is expected to reach 7.40 m today.





NSW SES has advised Lismore residents to stay informed as the Wilsons River is expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.20 m) during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.



The bureau said major flood warnings are currently in place for the inland catchments Gwydir, Mehi, Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray and Darling Rivers.





The bureau said the weather is likely to become "more settled mid-week."





But didn't rule out showers and possible storms in Victoria, Tasmania and southern NSW on Wednesday and Thursday and possibly heavy rain in Tasmania.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.



To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



