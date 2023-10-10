Navigating time in Australia

Key Points Arriving on time is important in professional situations

Learn formal and informal ways to say you are late

Learn idioms related to time

Many Australians tend to view punctuality as a demonstration of respect, professionalism, and reliability.





This is because Australians tend to experience time linearly, with one task happening after another in sequential order. Because one task relies on another, punctuality is important.





This is sometimes different to the experience of time in countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Fiji and Nigeria, where time is viewed as being more flexible.





It’s considered normal for things to occur at the same time and for interruptions to happen, so punctuality is not as important.





If you’re interested in how different cultures experience time, check out the SBS Cultural Atlas .



Deciding when to arrive

In an Australian professional setting , it’s considered positive to arrive a little early or at the scheduled time as it shows eagerness and respect.





Conversely, arriving more than five minutes late for a professional meeting is considered rude because it can disrupt schedules and be inconvenient for others.





However, the opposite is often the case in a social setting . Arriving early might be seen as an imposition on the host, so it’s better to arrive on time or a little late.





Generally, if people think they will be more than 10 minutes late, they will call or text to let others know. Friends are a bit more relaxed with punctuality and will ignore lateness so long as it doesn’t happen often.



Australians tend to view punctuality as a demonstration of respect, professionalism, and reliability. Source: Moment RF / Virojt Changyencham/Getty Images

Communicating lateness

If you think you’ll be more than 10 minutes late for something, it’s considered polite to let the host know as soon as possible. You can try texting one of these phrases:





Formal



I'm running a bit behind schedule and may be arriving later than planned. I apologise for any inconvenience caused.





Informal



Sorry! Something (unexpected) popped up so I’ll be late. See you soon!



Scheduling made easy

By learning some common time expressions, you can master scheduling and make the most of your time. Here are some scheduling expressions to get you started:



The deadline is 9am, so make sure you’re there on time.

This means you should arrive at the specified time.



Meet me at four o’clock on the dot .

This person wants to meet at exactly four o’clock.



The BBQ starts around six-ish .

This expresses a rough estimate; you can arrive earlier or later than six o’clock.



Sorry! I’m running late .

This means the person will be more than 10 minutes late.



I got there fashionably late!

This means the person deliberately arrived after a social event started.





They might have wanted to show their social status, make an impact, or to give the appearance of being fashionable. While it’s not necessarily impolite, it’s important to consider the host and the occasion first.



Playful time expressions

"Whale of a time" is a phrase meaning a really good/fun time was had by someone. Source: iStockphoto / Arseniy45/Getty Images/iStockphoto Time is such an important concept in English that there are lots of colourful ways to describe time. Here are 10 common idioms and phrases you can try out to add some flair to your conversations:



1. A whale of a time

Meaning: To have a very enjoyable or exciting experience



I had a whale of a time at the party last night. I was up all night dancing!

2. Donkey’s years

Meaning: A period of time that feels very lengthy.



I haven’t seen you in donkey’s years! How are you?

3. In the nick of time

Meaning: Arriving just before a critical moment.



I got there in the nick of time to catch my flight before the boarding gate closed.

4. Killing time

Meaning: To fill a period of time when there’s nothing to do or you’re waiting for something to happen.



Since the train is running late do you want to kill time and grab a coffee?

5. Time flies

Meaning: A period of time that seems to pass very quickly, especially when you’re enjoying yourself.



I can’t believe the show is already over! Time flies when you’re having fun!

6. The time has come/It's about time





Meaning: Something must be done now with no more delays.



It's about time I booked that holiday. The time has come for me to book a holiday.

7. For ages





Meaning: A long time.



Oh my goodness, I haven't been to the cinema for ages!

8. Grab some time





Meaning: Make a space in your schedule in which to do something with someone.



We must grab some time to have a coffee and a catch up.

9. Once in a blue moon





Meaning: Something happens very rarely or never.



My teenager tidies her room once in a blue moon.

10. Behind the times





Meaning: Something or someone is very old-fashioned and not up-to-date with modern times, especially technology.



He's very behind the times and still uses a typewriter for letters.

The next steps in your time journey

Now that you’re across the art of punctuality in Australia, start practising your great scheduling skills. You can invite some friends around for a coffee, let your kids know when you expect them for dinner, or try out an idiom.

