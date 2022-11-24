NSW floods now Australia's most expensive natural disaster

The NSW floods are now being considered as Australia’s most expensive natural disaster, with around $5.5 billion in claims lodged this year so far.





According to Mayor Phyllis Miller of Forbes, some residents received notice that their insurance policies will no longer be renewed.





“There are towns like Eugowra...where the traditional insurance product is now very hard to provide,” Andrew Hall, the chief executive of the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), shares.





Hall says that insurance products that require the partnership of the government should be made available to those affected by the floods.





Water levels in Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, and Euston continue to be higher than those recorded during the 1975 flood.





Water levels are likely to rise at Wilcannia and Burtundy.





Major flooding continues at Brewarrina, Bourke, Louth, Tilpa, Warren, Mudall, Mulgawarrina, Gongolgon, Jemalong, Hillston, Hay, Balnarald, and Moulamein.





Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury fears that Moulamein may be isolated “well through December”.





“Unfortunately, these flood waters are just so slow moving that those peaks may take a number of weeks to start to ease back,” she states.





Residents of Euabalong were urged to evacuate yesterday, while people from Condobolin and Derriwong can now return with caution.



A strong wind warning has been issued for today and tomorrow for the Eden Coast.





People are urged to avoid coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast today.





Meanwhiles, SA communities along the Murray River are preparing for the rising of floodwaters.



Flood levies will be built to protect properties; however, some may still be left inundated with water.





A $51.6 million support package will be made available for those affected by the floods.





In Victoria, a strong wind warning has been issued for today and tomorrow for the Central Gippsland Coast and East Gippsland Coast.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500, Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226, or SA SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



