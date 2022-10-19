NSW and Victoria issue fresh flood evacuation warnings

Highlights Authorities fear Murray River could exceed levels recorded during the 1993 floods

The BoM predicts rain and severe thunderstorms for Queensland, NSW and SA

Victoria reports a second floodwater death in the past seven days

State Emergency Services in New South Wales and Victoria have asked residents in some bordering towns to evacuate immediately due to rising water levels in the Murray River.





NSW SES asked residents on Old Deniliquin Road, Barnes Road, Holmes Street, Warden Street, Council Street, Victoria Street, Moama Street and Cadell Street in East Moama to evacuate before 5 pm today (19 October).





"If you do not relocate now, your property may be isolated or inundated with water for a number of days, and emergency services may not be able to rescue you," it said.





Evacuaiton centres have been set up at Moama Pavilion on Kirchhofer Street.



Victoria SES asked residents in the bordering towns of Barmah and Lower Moira to evacuate immediately.





Authorities have set up an Emergency Relief Centre at the Nathalia Community Sports Centre on 42 Robertson Street.





A similar evacuation warning was issued for parts of Echuca and Echuca Village late Tuesday.





Authorities fear Murray River, which runs along the border of NSW and Victoria before entering South Australia, could exceed levels recorded during the 1993 floods.



The Victorian government has announced an initial package of $73.5 million to support primary producers and small businesses impacted by floods.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews offered "deepest condolences" to the family of a 65-year-old man who died in floodwater in Nathalia, north-west of Shepparton.





This is the second floodwater death in the past seven days.





Mr Andrews said 423 roads and 74 schools are closed across the state. About 800 properties are without power.





He said 14 relief centres and 40 sandbag collection points are currently operating in the state.





Residents have been urged to download the VicEmergency app for the latest updates and information.



More than 300 ADF personnel are assisting emergency services in Echuca, Shepparton, Rochester, Seymour, and the greater Bendigo region.





On Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned of widespread rain and severe thunderstorms across Queensland, large areas of inland New South Wales and eastern South Australia.





