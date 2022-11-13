Pet obesity has risen during the pandemic, here's what owners should know

Highlights COVID lockdowns have intensified pet obesity

Pet owners fed them more to keep them occupied as they worked from home

Extra weight can cause diabetes, arthritis amongst other health problems in pets

Chilli the Labrador put on six kg during the pandemic.





"We live at the edge of three LGAs, so exercise was very minimal during the lockdown. Instead, he was snacking all day," says Vincent Candrawinata, Chilli's owner.





"Chilli was quite slim before, but you could see that he was getting chunky," he adds.





Mr Candrawinata also noticed Chilli becoming less active and "lazy" as a result of the weight again, which only made things worse.





Chilli is not alone.



Chilli gained six kg during the pandemic. Credit: Vincent Candrawinata

COVID intensified pet obesity

Senior veterinarian Dr Kitty Cheung says pet obesity has always been an issue in Australia, with the Australian Veterinary Association reporting obesity in 41 per cent of dogs and 32 per cent of cats.





But the pandemic has made it worse, Dr Cheung tells SBS.





"We definitely noticed a significant number of pets gaining weight over the pandemic. For some, they were already overweight to begin with," she elaborates.





A recent study revealed that almost half of the pet owners spent more quality time with their pets during the pandemic than before.





However, this often meant more treats for their furry friends.





"Pets are smart, and they use this opportunity to ask for food. For some pet owners, food kept their animals quiet and occupied, so they could work in peace. It's such an easy way out," remarks Dr Cheung.





"The consequences are plenty," she warns.



Senior veterinarian Kitty Cheung, says COVID has intensified pet obesity issue Credit: Kitty Cheung Overweight pets are:



Less active

Have a shortened lifespan

More likely to develop diabetes

Prone to joint and mobility issues like arthritis

More likely to have decreased immunity, leading to other problems such as skin and urinary tract infection

Losing the pounds

There are various methods for pets to lose weight.





It maybe as simple as increasing exercise or swapping treats for fruits and vegetables, says Dr Cheung.





"You may use a veterinary prescription diet or replace a portion of food with water to make the pet feel fuller without packing on the calories," she elaborates.





Mr Candrawinata placed Chilli on intermittent fasting, which has received much attention from humans too. It involves switching between eating and fasting.





Robert Belobrajdic, co-founder of premium dog food company Stay Loyal, says the fasting period can "increase a dog’s gut anti-bacterial function, immunity and cancer-fighting ability and has been linked to improved health, including loss of weight".





"If you introduce your dog to intermittent fasting, it will give your dog’s digestive system the break it needs to function at peak performance levels," Mr Belobrajdic tells SBS.





However, Dr Cheung warns pet owners that any form of strict diet should consider each pet's dietary needs and medical issues.





"If any pet owners are interested in exploring intermittent fasting, I would strongly recommend discussing with their veterinarians to formulate a dietary plan that is tailored to their pets," she advises.





Mr Candrawinata says Chilli is now back to his pre-pandemic weight and is more active than ever before.





"It's great to see Chilli back on his feet again," he says.





With Christmas around the corner, Dr Cheung warns pet owners to be aware of certain foods, not just from a weight management point of view, but considering some foods are either toxic or unsuitable for animals.





"Grapes, chocolates and the increasingly popular sugar-free products that contain xylitol are highly toxic. Fatty food such as sausages, bacon and fat trimmings from meat can cause serious stomach upset," Dr Cheung adds.





