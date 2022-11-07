NSW still on flood alert as poor water quality reported in Victorian beaches

Flooding continues in NSW as waters move west.





On Sunday, major flood peaked at Wee Waa and major flooding continued along the Bogan River in Gongolgon.





According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may peak near 8.30 metres this afternoon, causing major flooding.



Advertisement

The Murray River, Edward River, and their tributaries also continue to swell. Waters are expected to rise to or to exceed the levels of the 1975 flood at Barham, Wakool Junction, Boundary Ben, Euston, Mildura, and Wentworth.





Although easing, river levels remain elevated along the Murray River at Moama in NSW and Echuca in Victoria. Major floods are expected to continue into next week.



Due to heavy rains and flooding during October, Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) chief scientist Mark Taylor states that microbes have found their way into the river systems.





"When there's a flood, often sewerage systems and faeces from domestic animals, agricultural animals, and native animals will be washed into the river," he says.





Trace metals, E. coli, and Enterococci are found in flood waters.





Exposure to trace metals and microbes can result in stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.





On Saturday, water samples from beaches in Aspendale, Carrum, Clifton Springs, Elwood, Mornington, Seaford, and Werribee were found to be of poor quality.







With water pollution moving downstream, Taylor predicts that beaches will only be suitable for use next weekend at the earliest.





This week, the EPA has partnered with the Victoria SES to further test water for contaminants in 16 regional Victorian areas.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



