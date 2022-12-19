SA's river community prepares for isolation after levee bursts

South Australia's State Emergency Service issued a prepare to isolate warning for Ponde, about 100km east of Adelaide, following a levee breach on Sunday.





The SES said the flooding is expected to cause isolation and may impact Weidenhoper Road, Skinner Road, Reserve Parade, Kenny Road and Ponde Landing Road.





There are 13 warnings, including six evacuation warnings for Upper River Murray, Lower River Murray, Overland Corner Hotel, Walker Flat, Renmark Riverbend Caravan Park and Murray Caravan Park, current across the state.





The state government said the River Murray is about 150 metres wide when it enters South Australia.





"Under current flood conditions, the river is about six kilometres wide."



NSW SES said major flooding continues along the Murrumbidgee River at Balranald.





The river may remain above the major flood level until December.





Western Australia has issued a fire weather warning for the Coastal Central West and Midwest Inland fire weather districts.





Residents have been advised to action their bushfire survival plan.



If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



