Severe weather and rainfall hit NSW, Victoria and SA

Severe weather and rainfall continue to affect NSW and Victoria as thunderstorms in SA leave thousands without power.





The NSW State Emergency (SES) is urging residents living along Mandagery Creek and Canowindra to evacuate due to flash flooding.





Residents in Molong have also been advised to evacuate due to major flooding along Molong Creek.





Advertisement

People at Derriwong, the Western Plains Tourist Park at Dubbo, and the Riverglade Caravan Park at Tumut should prepare to evacuate.



Due to moderate to heavy rainfall projected until today, there are renewed rises in the Macquarie River downstream of Burrendong Dam.





The rising Boorowa Dam is predicted to cause flooding in parts of Park Street and Market Street, Boorowa Caravan Park, and low-lying areas along the riverside. People in the area have been advised to prepare to evacuate.





Renewed high water levels are expected in Nanami, Forbes, and Cottons Weir due to prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries.





From today, those living near the Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir, the downstream of Jemalong Weir, and the rural areas of Carrathool should prepare to isolate.





Major flooding continues at Warren, Mulgawarrina, Gongolgon, Bathurst, and Darlington Point.





Hay is also experiencing continuous floods. River levels towards the end of the week could be similar to those during the September 1974 flood.





While Balranald is currently experiencing moderate flooding, major flooding is possible in early December.





Persistent rain over the past weeks has brought about renewed rises and prolonged flooding along the Murray and Edward Rivers and their tributaries.



River levels at Torrumbarry are projected to remain above the major flood level until November 17-18, while Barham is likely to experience high water levels until November 18-20.





Breakout flows from Torrumbarry into the Wakool River combined with water from the Murray and Edward Rivers have caused major flooding higher than the 1975 flood at Wakool Junction.





As water moves downstream, levels at Boundary Bend, Euston, Mildura, and Wentworth could break those recorded during the 1975 flood.





Stevens Weir may have major flooding from around Wednesday.





The Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) and VicRoads also warn of road closures across the state due to recent weather.



Meanwhile, thousands of South Australians are suffering through widespread blackouts due to severe, fast-moving storms during the weekend.





From Sunday, around 65,000 homes and businesses are without power, and more than 50 schools were forced to close for the week.



"We won't be able to provide accurate estimates of power restoration times until crews get to the site and are able to make an assessment of the cause and the work needed to restore power," Paul Roberts of SA Power Networks says.





The power outage is considered the worst in SA since the 2016 statewide blackout.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500, Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226, or SA SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



