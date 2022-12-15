South Australia evacuates residents overnight as Murray River flows above the 1931 flood level

South Australia's State Emergency Service evacuated 15 residents from Walker Flat, a small Murray River community east of Adelaide, Wednesday evening.





Walker Flat is expected to be cut off today.



READ MORE How to best prepare before a severe storm or a flood in Australia

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the flooding continues to escalate in the river communities as anticipated.





"We are now starting to see the evidence that the height of the river is in excess of the 1931 flood levels but still below the 1956 flood event," Premier Malinauskas said





He said the peak in the Murray River is likely to be 190-220 gigalitres a day.



Flooding in South Australia. (Google image) Credit: Google SA authorities believe floodwater peak will hit Renmark (about 170 km from Walker Flat) between December 24-31, Berri between December 25 and January 5, Waikerie between January 1-12, Swan Reach between January 5-16 and Murray Bridge between January 6-17.





SES chief Chris Beattie said a watch and act warning is current for Caurnamont, Purnong and Bowhill as significant river rises are expected at these locations in the next two to three days.



More than 1,100 properties are currently inundated, and another 3,000 are expected to be impacted by the month's end.





Volunteers from Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria are assisting SA SES with relief work. The state may seek ADF assistance.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the



Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



