Three flooded NSW towns depend on airdrops for food and medical supplies

Over 140 flood warnings continue to be issued for areas in NSW and Victoria.



On Monday, the Narran River reached its peak, resulting in major flooding in Angledool.





Advertisement

While Brenda is reported to have moderate flooding, a warning has been issued regarding a possible surge on Thursday into Friday.





Minor flooding was reported at Weilmoringle yesterday, but water levels are predicted to rise in mid-November.





Flooding has eased along the Namoi River at Narrabri, but Wee Waa continues to experience high water levels, and a renewed rising was reported in Bugilbone.





From Friday, major flooding is likely at Goangra, where river levels are currently elevated.





Although major flooding persists at the Macquarie River at Warren Town, it is predicted that water levels will remain around 9.50 metres for the rest of the week.





The areas of Cottons Weir, Jemalong, Condobolin, Euabalong, and Hillston continue to experience major flooding.





The Lachlan River at Hillston Weir is projected to reach 3.30 metres around November 30, resulting in water levels similar to the August 1990 floods.





Prolonged flooding along the Barwon River continues to affect Mungindi, Mogil Mogil, Walgett, and Brewarrina.





The combination of flows from the Darling, Macquarie, Bogan and Culgoa Rivers has caused major flooding at Bourke. Water levels similar to the September 1998 floods are expected on November 20.





Three towns along the Barwon-Darling River are in isolation due to major flooding.





Residents of Walgett, Collarenebri and Lightning Ridge are currently relying on airdrops for food, medical supplies, and fodder for livestock.





According to Alethea Duley, Media and Communications Officer at NSW State Emergency Services (SES), the three towns are a “triangle of communities that are completely isolated…like a flood island in the middle”.





Meanwhile, from NSW to Victoria, river levels along the Murray River at Moama and Echuca are gradually receding. However, major flooding is expected to continue until today.





Breakout flows plague Torrumbarry with major flooding. High water levels are expected to continue until mid-November.





Swan Hill, Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, Eusto, Mildura and Wentworth could experience floodwater levels higher than recorded during the 1975 flood.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



