COVID cases surge in NSW and VIC, as QLD declares fourth wave

Queensland declares fourth COVID wave, with traffic light system raised to amber

Mask wearing recommended

Those at high risk are eligible for oral antiviral treatments, including those without Medicare

COVID cases are rising across Australia, reflecting community transmission of new Omicron sub-variants XBB, BQ1.1 and B2 sub-lineages.





New South Wales recorded 19,800 new cases this week, an increase of almost 60 per cent from the previous week. As a result, hospital and ICU admissions have increased significantly as well.





Victoria recorded 16,636 cases in the past seven days, an increase of around 63 per cent from the previous week, while the number of death also jumped from 28 to 41 people this week.





The Department of Health and Aged care said in a statement on Tuesday that all indication is that we are at the “start of a new COVID-19 wave in Australia”.



On Thursday, Queensland declared that the state had entered the fourth COVID wave, raising its traffic system from green to amber.





This means Queenslanders are advised to wear masks in health care settings, on public transports, in crowded places, and when around vulnerable people.





Those with COVID symptoms are encouraged to have rapid antigen tests or every two days if someone in the household tests positive for COVID-19.





Queensland recorded 5828 cases this week, an increase of almost 32 per cent from the previous period.



As the country sees a surge in new COVID cases, Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in a statement that there are three things you can do to protect yourself from the new wave.



Be up-to-date with your vaccination, including your third and fourth doses (if eligible) Keep mask handy for indoor public places or crowded settings Stay home if you have tested positive or are not feeling well until the symptoms have passed.

Department of Health and Aged care reminds that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have high-risk factors are eligible for oral antiviral treatments, including those without Medicare.





Those without Medicare should contact their doctor or General Practice Respiratory Clinic to receive services for free. The Cost of antiviral treatments will depend on your circumstance.





The weekly new global COVID-19 cases declined by 15 per cent and deaths by 10 per cent for the week ending 6 November, the World Health Organization said in its latest report.





Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, Germany and China reported the highest global COVID-19 cases at the country level.





