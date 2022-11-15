Two missing from Eugowra as flood continues to ravage parts of NSW

Floods persist in parts of NSW as Victoria remains on high alert, storm clean-up continues in SA, and a heavy rainfall warning is issued for southern Tasmania.





Two residents of the small community of Eugowra are feared to be missing due to the floods.





85-year old Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec was last seen on Monday morning at a home in Evelyn Street, Eugowra.



60-year old Dianne Smith was last heard from on Monday morning. She was on a phone call with a relative from inside her car in Eugowra.



Emergency troops from New Zealand were sent to help in flood efforts in NSW's central-west region. Personnel from Singapore and the US are set to be deployed as well.





Rising flows from the Namoi and Mooki Rivers are resulting in major flooding at Gunnedah.





While tributary inflows initially only caused moderate flooding at Wee Waa on Tuesday, major flooding is expected from today until later this week.





Although water levels at the Macquarie River at Warren Town are falling, renewed rises are projected on Thursday as floodwaters flow downstream.





As water levels continue to remain high at Mulgawarrina and Gongolgon, renewed rises could result in major flooding later today at Dandaloo and in Mudall on the weekend.





A prolonged, major flood peak similar to what was recorded during the June 1952 flood is possible today at Forbes. This peak could continue through the weekend.





Major flooding persists at Nanami, Cottons Weir, Jemalong Weir, Condobolin, Euabalong and Hillston.





On Tuesday, the water levels at Murrumbidgee River at Hay Town were at 9.10 metres and rising, higher than recorded from the September 1974 flood. Levels today may peak near 9.20 metres.





Flows from Torrumbarry, the Wakool, Murray and Edward Rivers have caused major flooding at Wakool Junction, with water levels higher than those recorded during the 1975 flood.





As water flows downstream, major flooding higher than the 1975 flood may also occur at Boundary Bend, Euston, Mildura, and Wentworth.





As major flooding plagues Angledool, a rise in floodwater levels is predicted at Weilmoringle from Thursday.





Meanwhile, flood warnings continue to leave northern Victoria on high alert as recent showers further saturate waterways and catchments.



In SA, thousands continue to suffer through a widespread power outage, with some areas yet to be advised as to restoration time.





Majority of those affected live in metropolitan Adelaide.





On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned of heavy rainfall for southern Tasmania and potential flooding in areas damaged by record rain in mid-October.



