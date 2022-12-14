Victoria shivers through its coldest summer; Western Australia sets new record for the hottest day

New highest and lowest temperature records are being set across Australia this summer.





Weatherzone, a privately owned weather monitoring service, said Victoria registered its coldest summer temperature on record on Wednesday morning.





It said Mt Hotham recorded -5.4°C beating the previous record of -5.2°C, set on 20 December 1978.



The Bureau of Meteorology said the first half of December is looking to be one of the coldest on record for large parts of inland New South Wales and eastern Victoria.





"Cold fronts and low-pressure systems are continuing to bring wintery conditions to much of south-eastern Australia this week," the bureau reported on Monday.





Weatherzone said snow was falling in the Victorian Alps, Tasmania and the NSW Snowy Mountains.





On 9 December, Perisher Valley in NSW equalled Australia's lowest summer temperature on record with - 7ºC.



New records for the hottest day are also being set in the country.





Mandora, a cattle station on the Western Australia coast, reached 48.5ºC on Sunday.





Floods





The bureau said major flooding is occurring at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend and Wentworth and moderate flooding at Euston and Mildura.





The Murray River at Wakool Junction is currently at 11.57 metres and falling slowly. The river, however, may remain above the moderate flood level (10.50 metres) until late December.



It is expected to fall below the major flood level (9 m) at Boundry Bend later this week.





But it will likely remain above the major flood level (6 m) at Barham until later this week.





The bureau said flooding is no longer expected across parts of northeast Victoria and Gippsland.





On Wednesday, a flood warning was issued along the Jordan River at Mauriceton in Tasmania.





Heatwave





On early Wednesday, Western Australia issued a fire weather warning for Burrup district and asked residents to action their bushfire survival plan.



Heatwave conditions have eased across northern Australia. But some extreme to severe heatwave warnings are valid until 16 December.





Extreme heatwave:





QLD: North Tropical Coast and Tablelands districts





Severe heatwave:





QLD: Peninsula, Gulf Country and Herbert and Lower Burdekin districts





Northern Territory: Tiwi, Arnhem, Carpentaria, Gregory and Barkly Districts





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



