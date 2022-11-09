Warnings of flash floods and thunderstorm asthma in Victoria as evacuations ordered in NSW

Renewed rises and major flooding persist across NSW and Victoria.





From Friday, the western and southern regions of NSW will see a return of rainfall and thunderstorms.





Darlington Point East locals are told to prepare for evacuation before 7 pm today, while residents of the largely Aboriginal community of Namoi Village are urged to leave before 4 pm.



Due to fears of looting and a reluctance to move away from their land and families, some residents of Namoi Village are refusing to evacuate.





NSW State Emergency Service (SES) warns that the sewer system in Namoi Village is projected to fail, and residents may not have access to essential services if they stay.





"The members of the community in Namoi Village are willing and understand the consequences of remaining, and some have taken that decision to stay there," NSW SES officer Josh Clarke shares.





Locals who have agreed to evacuate will be ferried to nearby Walgett and taken to emergency accommodations.





Major marine wind warnings have been issued for Eden Coast in NSW from today until tomorrow, for Port Phillip in Victoria today, and for the East Gippsland Coast in Victoria from today until tomorrow.





Meanwhile, floodwater levels at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, Euston, Mildura, and Wentworth could become higher than recorded in 1975.





Major flooding along the Murray River at Moama and Echuca is expected to continue into Friday.





A flash flood warning has also been issued for the eastern ranges of Victoria due to severe thunderstorms that produce heavy rainfall.





Parts of western and central Victoria are at risk for thunderstorm asthma today due to a combination of high grass pollen levels and thunderstorms.



While some areas in the region have low to moderate risk, residents of the Wimmera region are urged to have their reliever medication on hand and to stay indoors before and during the storms.





Symptoms of thunderstorm asthma include persistent coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, and tightness in the chest.





Asthma and hay fever sufferers can monitor the situation on the VicEmergency website or app .





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



