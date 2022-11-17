Water levels in NSW break records as floods threaten exposure of Indigenous burial sites in SA

Record-breaking flood waters continue to inundate areas in NSW, a 'too late to leave' warning was issued for areas in Victoria, and flooding in the Murray River in SA could expose Indigenous burial sites.





In Eugowra, the search for 85-year-old resident Les Vugec continues.





On Wednesday, police recovered a body they believe to be missing 60-year-old Eugowra resident Dianne Smith. Police are yet to formally confirm the body's identity.





Advertisement

Smith was last heard from by a relative on Monday at around 9:30 am.





The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) also assessed 284 homes in the small town for flood damage. Around 80 per cent were considered "damaged" and many have been deemed to be no longer safe to live in.



The NSW SES is expected to continue efforts in Eugowra for several weeks.





"We're now starting that transition into recovery and starting to wash out these residences, some of which are safe to enter...This will be a long road to recovery," NSW SES forward commander Joshua Clark shares.





Meanwhile, people in Forbes are still being urged to evacuate as the Lachlan River may reach peaks today similar to those recorded during the June 1952 flood.





Floodwater levels at Cottons Weir, Condobolin, and Euabalong have already exceeded those recorded during the 1952 flood.





As major flooding continues at Warren, Mulgawarrina, and Gongolgon, water levels are expected to rise at Mudall from late Friday.





Eighteen members of the Singapore Civil Defence Force landed in the Sydney airport today to help with the flood efforts in NSW.



In Victoria, a 'too late to leave' warning was issued for Iraak last night. Those who did not evacuate were urged to shelter in the highest location possible.





Regions in the Riverine continue to be on high alert for rising water levels and hazards due to flooding.



In SA, Mannum Aboriginal Community Association chair Ivy Campbell took to Facebook to warn the community that flooding along the Murray River could expose Indigenous burial and massacre sites.





"People that loved fishing, if they passed away, they were buried right there, so we have got a few along the riverbanks," she says.





Authorities fear that around 200 gigalitres of floodwater per day may move downstream by early December.



Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500, Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226, or SA SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



