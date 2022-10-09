Minipod: Flying-Foxes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Flying foxes

Two flying foxes in the air Source: iStockphoto / CraigRJD/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you ever looked up in the sky at sunset and seen lots of bats lying silently across the sky? These large bats are called flying-foxes. Although we see lots of bats in the suburbs, many types are endangered. Learn how to protect them.

Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.

WATCH VIDEO

Flying-Foxes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits

Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
