Minipod: Koalas | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Koala

Credit: Mark Newman/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Koalas only eat leaves and are very shy. They are one of Australia's most loved animals and are a protected species. Find out more about koalas and learn how you can help protect them.

Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.
WATCH VIDEO

Koalas | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife

series.

Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits

Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures

and
WIRES
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Indian woman in the city of Sydney reading a book

#43 Talking about reading and books (Med)

Friends taking selfie in thrift store

#42 Let’s talk about thrifting & fashion (Adv)

man with 'I'm sorry' sign

#41 How to say sorry (Med)

Scared woman looking around a corner

#40 Talking about crime (Adv)