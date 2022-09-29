SBS Learn English

Minipod: Kookaburras | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Three laughing Kookaburras on a branch

Credit: John Carnemolla/Getty Images

Published 30 September 2022 at 6:00am
Presented by Virginia Langeberg
Source: SBS

Kookaburras, with their special laughs, are part of Australian backyards and neighbourhoods. Find out how you can live side by side with these amazing birds.

Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.
Kookaburras | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world.
SBS Learn English.


Credits

Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
