SBS' Great Minds meditation podcast is now available in five languages

Try meditation and mindfulness exercises that introduce you to practices from across the world

Published 10 October 2022 at 1:53pm, updated 10 October 2022 at 8:39pm
Great Minds is an SBS meditation podcast that introduces various meditation styles from across the world. The series is now available in five languages - Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin and Punjabi. Try short mindfulness exercises created for you by teachers of Yoga Nidra, Qigong, Japanese Shinrin-yoku or forest bathing, Filipino Hilot, Hawaiian Ho'oponopono and Wayapa Wuurrk.

The Great Minds podcast invites you to experience various meditation styles from across the world. Now, versions of the series are available in five languages: Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin and Punjabi.

These short, easy guided meditations and mindfulness exercises are for anyone, whether you’ve been meditating for years or it's your first time.

Hear about the ancient Filipino practice of Hilot, Japanese Shinrin-yoku or forest bathing, Hawaiian Ho’oponopono, Chinese Qigong, Yoga Nidra from India, and a practice based on knowledge from the First Nations peoples of Australia called Wayapa Wuurrk.

You'll find each version of
Great Minds
in the
SBS Radio app
or search 'SBS Meditation podcast' in podcast apps such as
Apple Podcasts
,
Google Podcasts
and
Spotify
.
Great Minds in your language

بودكاست التأمل

冥想播客

ग्रेट माइंडस्

SBS 冥想播客

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਮੈਡੀਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ

