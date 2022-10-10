SBS' Great Minds meditation podcast is now available in five languages

The Great Minds podcast invites you to experience various meditation styles from across the world. Now, versions of the series are available in five languages: Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin and Punjabi.





These short, easy guided meditations and mindfulness exercises are for anyone, whether you’ve been meditating for years or it's your first time.





Hear about the ancient Filipino practice of Hilot, Japanese Shinrin-yoku or forest bathing, Hawaiian Ho’oponopono, Chinese Qigong, Yoga Nidra from India, and a practice based on knowledge from the First Nations peoples of Australia called Wayapa Wuurrk.



