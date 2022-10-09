Minipod: Spiders | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Funnel-web Spider

Labyrinth or Funnel-web Spider (Agelena labyrinthica) lurking in its web or retreat. Source: iStockphoto / ShaftInAction/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living with spiders is part of life in Australia! There are thousands of types of spiders. If that makes you nervous, don't worry, not many of them are harmful. Find out how to live with spiders.

Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.
Spiders | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits

Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
