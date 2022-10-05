Introducing The Uluru Statement from the Heart in Your Language

SBS has made the Uluru Statement from the Heart available in over 80 languages to continue the national dialogue with culturally and linguistically diverse communities in their preferred languages. Listen now in your favourite podcasting app.

The Uluru Statement from the Heart seeks to establish a relationship between Australia's First Nations peoples and the Australian nation based on truth, justice and self-determination.

Listen to this historic call for ‘Voice, Treaty and Truth’ in more than 20 Aboriginal languages (from communities in the Northern Territory and from Northern Western Australia) and over 60 other languages to serve culturally and linguistically diverse communities. These recordings were created with the purpose of continuing this important national dialogue with all Australians.

In May 2017, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates came together at the First Nations National Constitutional Convention near Uluru and presented the Uluru Statement from the Heart to the Australian people. The Statement calls for a First Nations Voice to Parliament, enshrined in the constitution, and a process for agreement making (Treaty) and truth-telling. It was the culmination of 13 deliberative Regional Dialogues across Australia with First Nations communities.

Created in collaboration with the Indigenous Law Centre, UNSW.
For further information please visit the official Uluru Statement from the Heart website at
www.ulurustatement.org
or email the Indigenous Law Centre, UNSW at
ilc@unsw.edu.au


Music by Frank Yamma.
Photo by Jimmy Widders Hunt.
