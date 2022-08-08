Uncle Michael Jarrett: 'Gumbaynggirr people believe that everything is connected'

In this episode of Conversations on Country, Uncle Michael discusses the interconnectedness central to Gumbaynggirr culture and beliefs.
Everything is connected
Creation stories, songs, dances and art inform Gumbaynggirr people's fundamental understanding of the world, as well as conveying ethical and moral obligations.
Uncle Michael shares Gumbaynggirr language and stories, such as Giidayn Miirarl (Muttonbird Island) and the Moon Man, which tells how the moon was created.
We are just starting to relearn our stories, relearn our songs, relearn our sacred places.
Produced by Liz Keen & Simon Portous - Headline Productions, and Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance
Host: Aunty Bea Ballangarry
Concept and Direction: Michelle Flanders
Cover art: Cassandra Sutton Photography
Music: Kauri Munro-Greentree & Ben Ferguson