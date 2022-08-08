Uncle Michael Jarrett: 'Gumbaynggirr people believe that everything is connected'

Uncle Michael Jarrett.jpg

Uncle Michael Jarrett Credit: Jay Black, And the Trees photography

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Uncle Michael Jarrett is a proud Gumbaynggirr Elder living in Nambucca Heads on the Mid North Coast of NSW. He explains how the central relationship between land, people and the living world is both spiritual and practical.

In this episode of Conversations on Country, Uncle Michael discusses the interconnectedness central to Gumbaynggirr culture and beliefs.
Everything is connected
Creation stories, songs, dances and art inform Gumbaynggirr people's fundamental understanding of the world, as well as conveying ethical and moral obligations.

Uncle Michael shares Gumbaynggirr language and stories, such as Giidayn Miirarl (Muttonbird Island) and the Moon Man, which tells how the moon was created.
We are just starting to relearn our stories, relearn our songs, relearn our sacred places.
Produced by Liz Keen & Simon Portous - Headline Productions, and Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance

Host: Aunty Bea Ballangarry
Concept and Direction: Michelle Flanders
Cover art: Cassandra Sutton Photography
Music: Kauri Munro-Greentree & Ben Ferguson
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Aunty Rhonda Radley - cropped.jpg

Unfinished Business: Aunty Rhonda Radley reflects on the Blackmans Point massacre

Aunty Margaret Beaven - cropped.jpg

Aunty Margaret Beaven: My Journey

Nancy Pattison and Aunty Cheryl Blair

Nancy Pattison & Aunty Cheryl Blair's connection to Country is strong and ongoing

Conversations on Country

Uncle John and Uncle Fred Kelly on passing on Dunghutti culture to younger generations