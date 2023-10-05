What are the Australian visa options available for IT Professionals?

Key Points One of the in-demand jobs in Australia is in the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) profession like

Jobs in Cybersecurity under ICT Professionals are in shortage in Australia.

Skilled Visa is one of the options that ICT Professionals can apply for, but it requires undergoing Skills Assessment.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.





In an interview with SBS Filipino, Registered Migration Agent Gloria Collins outlined the shortages and requirements for ICT Professionals in Australia.





She also discussed the available visa options and the application process.

