About Endometriosis

While many of us have heard of endometriosis, few people know much about this disease that impacts roughly 10% of all women. Endometriosis can be a stubborn, frustrating and painful chronic condition with a wide variety of symptoms. It can have severe impacts on health and wellbeing. But taboos and a lack of general awareness about the condition, can lead to delayed diagnosis for sufferers and ineffective treatments. This three part series explains what endometriosis is, how it is diagnosed, and how to live with the disease.