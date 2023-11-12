Empathy is key to a successful decade-long migration business

Key Points Johanna Nonato says that unscrupulous migration agents who victimise migrants led her to joining the migration consultancy business ten years ago.

Investing in the business is mostly about arming yourself with knowledge about migration law and being on top changes in immigration policies.

In 2013, costs of setting up the business amounted to $18,000.

Most people perceive that migration services is a profitable business, given that 454,400 overseas migrants contributed to the 2.2 per cent growth in population to 26.5 million in March this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).





For migration business owner Johanna Nonato, financial gain was not a compelling reason in starting her migration agent profession. Instead, it was her aversion to deceitful migration agents that drove her to delve into this industry.





Nonato is accustomed to dabbling in different professions. She was employed in various sectors such as Marketing, Education and Information Technology or IT. She jumped at the opportunity to expand her knowledge by studying migration law in 2013.



At the time, tuition fees were estimated to be between $10,000 and $12,000, a far cry from the current fee which is upwards of $25,000.





“I knew that I had to study migration law because you can’t get into this business without arming yourself with knowledge,” Nonato says.





Given that there are over 120 types of visa types in Australia, the subject matter is vast and immigration consultants need to have access to legislation annually. This costs about $3,000, bringing the total of putting up the business to $18,000.



Treating clients like family works wonders

Since she is a migrant herself, Nonato knows that emotions run high when it comes to migration, particularly when families are uprooted and serious money is spent.





Nonato prides herself on having good relations with her clients, so much so that she considers them as an extension of her family. She credits this to her successful 10 year- run of her business BridgeAus Migration Consultancy.





I want to meet them when they come to Australia, invite them to gatherings and introduce them to fellow migrants to help them settle in. It’s also a way to help them grow their network and eventually find jobs. I want to see them grow and prosper here in Australia.





"90% of my clients originate from my former clients. If other migration agents will offer their services for a cheaper price, there’s no need to fret because I know that my treatment (towards my clients) is exceptional.





"Whether it’s helping migrants fulfil their dreams of working, studying and starting anew in Australia, I will not sugarcoat anything. I will be honest in telling you if you aren’t eligible. But I will help you work on your eligibility.”



Tips for starting a migration consultancy business

For those who are keen on building a migration business, Nonato shares some tips.





· Market your services to family and friends. However, you also have to prove to them that you have done something, e.g. I’ve processed numerous students visas.





· Arm yourself with knowledge. Always study changes in legislation and be able to explain how this might impact the visa application of your clients .





· Communicating effectively is important. You can be straightforward and technical but you also have to answer their questions using simplistic language or laymanise it for their comprehension.



