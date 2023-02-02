What are the common reasons for student visa refusal and how to avoid it

Johanna.jpeg

Solicitor & Registered Migration Agent Johanna Nonato

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Registered Migration Agent Johanna Nonato discussed the issues of student visa application in Australia.

Key Points
  • More than 600,000 international students are studying Australian courses from January - November 2022 according to the Australian Department of Education website.
  • It also shows that the Philippines with 17,825 ranked 8th place on the top countries where international students came from.
  • One of the common reasons for student visa refusal is proving that applicant will come back to the country of origin in their Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) statement.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
STUDENT VISA CONDITIONS image

Ano ang mga karaniwang dahilan ng student visa refusal at paano ito maiiwasan

SBS Filipino

02/02/202323:21
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
RELATED CONTENT

Applying for a student visa? Here's how to write your GTE statement

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PCOPressBriefing-4 (1).jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 2 February

nt job.jpg

Northern Territory consortium holds recruitment drive in the Philippines to address skill shortage

Centrelink

Calls to increase the Jobseeker payment as Australia grapples with cost of living crisis

dh1.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 1 February