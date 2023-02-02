What are the common reasons for student visa refusal and how to avoid it

Key Points
- More than 600,000 international students are studying Australian courses from January - November 2022 according to the Australian Department of Education website.
- It also shows that the Philippines with 17,825 ranked 8th place on the top countries where international students came from.
- One of the common reasons for student visa refusal is proving that applicant will come back to the country of origin in their Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) statement.
Ano ang mga karaniwang dahilan ng student visa refusal at paano ito maiiwasan
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.